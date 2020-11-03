Quincy Woman Dies After Pedestrian Crash

By SCOTT JACKSON

A Quincy woman died after being struck by a vehicle Monday evening in the Wollaston section of the city.

First responders were called to the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Arlington Street around 6 p.m. Monday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as 51-year-old Miaoqun Rong of Quincy, was taken to Carney Hospital in Boston where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, a 69-year-old Quincy man, remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.

The crash remained under investigation by Quincy police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office Tuesday morning. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to call the police department at 617-479-1212.