Quincy Woman Sentenced For Manslaughter

By SCOTT JACKSON

A Quincy woman has been sentenced to between five and seven years in state prison for beating her 11-month-old niece to death in 2018.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins on Thursday handed down the sentence to Shu Feng Hsu, 32, of Quincy. Hsu, who had been in pre-trial custody since December 2018, was sentenced nunc pro tunc, meaning she will get credit for time already spent behind bars.

Hsu on March 24 was convicted of manslaughter in connection with her niece’s death.

Assistant District Attorney Lisa Beatty had asked Judge Wilkins to imposed a sentence of 15 to 18 years in state prison, citing multiple aggravating factors the judge was allowed to consider, including the age (11-months) and therefore defenselessness of the victim, and the killer’s position of authority as a an aunt and babysitter of the child.

Hsu was taken into Department of Corrections custody following the sentencing and will be transferred to MCI Framingham.

Hsu was living with seven family members in a home in the Wollaston neighborhood of Quincy in February 2018, including niece Chloe Chen, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.

“Hsu had been babysitting Chloe for several hours when she called 911 to report that the baby was in distress,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said following the jury verdict. “Chloe did not survive, and her autopsy revealed that she had died due to the infliction of trauma, including to her head.”

Investigation by Quincy Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office included reviewing many hours of audio and video recordings of surveillance cameras within the home. Although there was no camera recording in the room where Chloe was, a nearby device captured an extended period of audio of the child crying. Hsu then entered the room, and the device captured multiple thuds in the room – after which the baby fell silent