Quincy Woman Starts Fundraiser For Mass. Native After Maui Fires

By SCOTT JACKSON

A Quincy woman has launched an online fundraiser to benefit a Massachusetts native and his family who lost their house in the Maui wildfires.

Debbie Weisman Clasie began the fundraiser on GoFundMe to benefit Max Tornai and his family earlier this month in the wake of the fires. The fundraiser had raised more than $25,000 as of Tuesday morning, surpassing its original goal of $15,000.

“Amazingly, we have raised over $25,000!” Weisman Clasie said in an email. “One little ol’ Quincy resident and the power of the internet! I’m so humbled and grateful.”

A Massachusetts native, Tornai moved to Maui 15 years ago where he lives with his wife, Mary, and son, Ollie. Tornai works for Habitat for Humanity.

“Ironically, he has spent the last decade working for Habitat for Humanity helping others who don’t have homes,” Weisman Clasie said. “Now he finds himself without a home.”

Weisman Clasie and Tornai formerly worked together. On the GoFundMe page, she said that, “He is fun, funny, witty, caring, hard-working, dedicated, and above all, a really great friend.”

“I used to work with Max, but I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Mary and Ollie and love watching them all together. I’m grateful that they have each other through this incredibly trying time!” she added.

“Sadly, Max, Mary, and Ollie lost their home to the fires in Maui. Thankfully, they are okay physically, but they’ve lost everything. It’s truly devastating.”