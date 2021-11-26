Quincy’s Joseph Brill Remembered For Devotion To Veterans, Other Worthy Community Causes

By SCOTT JACKSON

Joseph Brill, an advocate for veterans and Quincy’s unofficial ambassador for the game of baseball, died Thursday while attending the annual Quincy-North Quincy football at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium.

Mr. Brill, a 1974 graduate of Quincy High School, served in the United States Navy from 1975 to 1979 and had been stationed aboard the USS America. He later worked for the Massachusetts State Lottery.

An advocate for veterans, Mr. Brill was an active member of the Sons of American Legion, Squadron 294, Morrisette American Legion Post, and had been serving as the squadron’s commander at the time of his death. Mr. Brill’s wife, Terry, is a member of Post 294’s Ladies Auxiliary.

George Bouchard, the city’s grave registration officer, said he had known Mr. Brill since 1980s and called him a good friend.

“He was a great Legionnaire, a good friend, an all-around great guy and a very popular gentleman,” Bouchard said Friday.

Mr. Brill participated in numerous veterans’ events over the years, speaking at SAL ceremonies and marching in parades.

“We are so lucky to be from a city with rich military history,” Mr. Brill said during the squadron’s Nov. 7 observance at Flags for Veterans Island in Fort Square. “We decorated this island with 400 flags and over 600 bricks for those who have served, are serving and paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep America free.

“I ask each of you to take time to reflect, to remember and to honor.”

Aside from his work on behalf of veterans, Mr. Brill was Quincy’s unofficial ambassador for the sport of baseball and one of the biggest fans of the Boston Red Sox, in Quincy or elsewhere, having attended hundreds of games at Fenway Park during his lifetime.

It was at one such game in September 2013 between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees that Mr. Brill suffered a near-fatal heart attack. Mr. Brill made a miraculous recovery and was able to return to the ballpark for Game 6 of the 2013 World Series the following month, when Boston defeated the St. Louis Cardinals to win the championship. Mr. Brill was able to celebrate with the team on the field after the game and was invited to ride in a duck boat during the team’s victory parade days later.

“I was flabbergasted,” Mr. Brill said in a 2013 interview. “I went from being dead at Fenway to coming back watching the World Series seven weeks later and on a duck boat – two million people throughout the city of Boston and on the Charles River. It’s hard to put into words.”

The World Series win had extra significance for Mr. Brill because his brother, Bob, had pitched in the Cardinals organization prior to his untimely death in 1983.

“It was very, very special. I always bring him with me,” Mr. Brill said at the time, referring to his brother’s jersey that he wore to games.

In September 2014, nearly one year to the day after his heart attack, Mr. Brill had the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Red Sox home game against the Baltimore Orioles, joined on the mound by the EMTS who had rushed to his aid.

“Life can be gone in an instant,” Mr. Brill said in a 2014 interview reflecting on the events of the prior year. “Enjoy life.”

In recent years, Mr. Brill had also been involved in the effort to restore a 1924 carousel his grandfather Dominick DeAngelis had operated on Fensmere Street in Houghs Neck 1940 to 1954. That carousel had sat in pieces under the Brill family home in Houghs Neck for years before it was relocated to Ohio in 1988.

In 2016, a group of Buffalo, New York, residents looking to bring a historic carousel to city agreed to purchase and restore the carousel. The carousel reopened this Memorial Day weekend at its new home on the shores of Lake Erie.

Mr. Brill had a chance to see the carousel in person this spring and helped assemble it.

“I was in tears,” he said in a March interview. “These are pieces I played on as kids. My friends in the neighborhood came and played and we crawled under the porch over them and everything else.”

“Quincy has lost a favorite son and longtime devoted and selfless community volunteer,” said Quincy Sun publisher Robert Bosworth, a member of the Sons of the American Legion and friend of Mr. Brill. “If there was a community cause in Quincy, you would find Joe Brill – not just helping but making sure things got done. He was not just a ‘joiner’ he was a ‘doer.’

“Quincy is a better place because Joe Brill cared so much for the city he loved. On behalf of The Sun we express our sincerest condolences to Joe’s family,” Bosworth added.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. Brill had yet to be announced as of Friday afternoon.