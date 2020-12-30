Quincy’s Mariano Elected House Speaker

By SCOTT JACKSON

Rep. Ronald Mariano was elected speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives by his peers on Wednesday, becoming the third Quincy resident to hold the post.

Mariano, a Democrat who represents the Third Norfolk District, succeeds Robert DeLeo, a Winthrop Democrat, as speaker. DeLeo had served as speaker since 2009 before resigning from the post on Tuesday.

Mariano, 74, had served as the majority leader in the House since 2011 and was the assistant majority leader the prior two years.

No other Democrats ran against Mariano for the speakership and he received 123 votes in Wednesday’s election. All 31 Republicans in the House voted for Minority Leader Brad Jones.

“It’s a true honor to be elected Speaker of the House and to have earned the trust and confidence of my esteemed colleagues,” Mariano said in his remarks following his election.

“And it’s not lost on me that I accept this great honor in a historic chamber that is nearly empty. But even with our members scattered throughout the Commonwealth, these walls still inspire a sense of awe and reverence.

“And as I stand at this rostrum as your next Speaker, I’m reminded of my very first day in this chamber. I was born and raised by the shipyards of Quincy, where my father earned his living, after his father left Italy with his sights set on the American dream. When I first took the oath of office, I did so on their shoulders, and under the watchful reminders of our founding moments, depicted in the scenes above me.

“These scenes reflect an undeniable truth, that should both humble and inspire us: America follows Massachusetts’ lead. From the founding years of this country, to the social and scientific advances of modern times, Massachusetts has always been the spearhead of progress.”

In a phone interview Tuesday, Mariano said he viewed being elected speaker as the capstone of a 30-year career in public service that began as teacher in the Quincy school system.

“I’ve been involved in public service long time,” he said. “I view this as the opportunity to end my career at the highest possible level.”

Mariano has served in the House since winning a 1991 special election. He also served on the Quincy School Committee from 1989 to 2009.

As speaker, Mariano said he would work to ensure community hospitals in the state can remain open. He said such hospitals provide a range of care to the people they serve and are often an economic driver in gateway cities.

“Something that is very important to me and the community are community hospitals,” Mariano said. “We have to make sure we can find a way they can stay viable.”

“We lost our hospital in Quincy,” he added. “I know the challenges it presents to the economy of the city.”

He also vowed to continue to advocate on behalf of his constituents in Quincy and the rest of the district.

“No one has to explain to me the problems of the city because I live them,” Mariano said, pointing to traffic on Route 3A and service on the MBTA’s Red Line and bus routes.

“I can be an advocate on behalf of the constituents and be responsive to them.”

Mariano – whose district includes all of Ward 2 and Precinct 5 of Ward 4 in Quincy as well as parts of Weymouth and Holbrook – is the third Quincy resident elected speaker of the state House of Representatives. Col. John Quincy, the city’s namesake, was speaker from 1729 to 1741 and John Hancock held the post from 1779 to 1780. Other notable speakers include Josiah Quincy III, who also served as mayor of Boston and president of Harvard, and Thomas “Tip” O’Neill, who would later become the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Other members of Quincy’s delegation on Beacon Hill, all Democrats, welcomed Mariano’s election as speaker.

Rep. Bruce Ayers said Mariano’s “experience and knowledge of how the legislature works is unmatched.”

“Ron has always fought hard for his district, the city of Quincy, and the entire Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” Ayers said in a statement. “He’s played a major role in the passage of almost every notable law that has come out of the legislature in over a decade. His leadership on healthcare reform, on increasing education funding through the Student Opportunity Act, and his continued activism for the film tax credit has made Massachusetts a better place to live, work, and raise a family.

“As Majority Leader, Ron’s door is always open to me and to others. He’s stayed true to his roots as a teacher, patiently helping members navigate the legislative process. He recognizes the strengths of his members, and he makes a concerted effort to put them in a position to successfully serve their constituents.

“No one is more prepared to be Speaker than Ron. I’m proud to support him and look forward to continuing to work with him as he serves as Speaker.”

Rep. Tackey Chan called Mariano’s election a historic moment for the city.

“I am very proud and excited to elect Ron Mariano as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives,” Chan said in a statement. “We are very fortunate to have someone with Ron’s experience and wide breadth of knowledge leading the House. He is a compassionate and thoughtful person whose steady hand will help us through these difficult times.

“As the first Speaker from Quincy since John Hancock in 1780, this is a historic moment for our community.”

Sen. John Keenan said Mariano would provide steady leadership.

“Speaker Mariano has played a leading role in just about every significant piece of legislation that has become law over the last several years. He knows the issues, knows how to get things done, and certainly will provide steady leadership during these difficult times,” Keenan said.

“Locally, I look forward to continuing our work together along with Representatives Ayers, Chan, and Hunt on behalf of the residents of Quincy.

“I congratulate Speaker Mariano and wish him well.”

Mayor Thomas Koch said he has known Mariano for 30 years, dating back to Mariano’s time as a school teacher.

“He had a very soft spot for the children,” Koch said.

The mayor said Mariano would provide a steady hand as the new speaker. He noted Mariano was a key ally of DeLeo and played a key role in the passage of health care reform legislation.

“He’s obviously been a loyal soldier to the speaker as majority leader. He been involved in landmark legislation involving insurance. I think it is an excellent choice,” Koch said.

“We are in unprecedented times and it is a wise choice on behalf of the body to have a steady hand at the helm.”

The House’s vote also reflects well on Quincy, Koch added.

“It’s not only an honor for the individual, it’s also an honor for their hometown, in this case the city of Quincy,” the mayor said.

Daniel Raymondi, the former Ward 2 city councillor, said he has been friends with Mariano since they grew up together in Quincy Point.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled or happy for him. He works tirelessly for his constituents,” Raymondi said. “It’s a great day for us Quincy Pointers.”

Raymondi said Mariano looks out for working families and cares strongly about education. He also said Mariano is a willing listener.

“He’s very inclusive and he listens to everybody,” Raymondi said. “I have every confidence he will do a great job.”