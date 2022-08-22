Rachael M. Cashman Nylen, 90

Rachael M. (Solimando) Cashman Nylen, age 90, of Hingham, formerly of Yarmouth and Sarasota, Fla., died peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Linden Ponds in Hingham, in the comfort of her loving family.

Rachael was born in Boston to the late Michael and Madeline (Verrochi) Solimando. Raised in Dorchester, she attended Notre Dame and Chauncy Hall. She had lived in Hingham for the past five years.

Rae was a devoted mother to her six children and a loving grandmother to six cherished grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Rae, a glamorous, generous and charitable person, was an avid golfer and an award-winning horticulturist. She was adventurous and loved to travel, including many worldwide trips.

For 30 years, Rae was the beloved wife of the late Richard A. Nylen, who died on June 15, 2022. Dick was the love of her life, and they spent many happy years together traveling, attending the opera, golfing and exploring some of the best restaurants in the world.

Devoted mother of Madeline C. Furnish, Jay M. Cashman (wife Christy), James M. Cashman (wife Cathy), and Carolyn Skaves (husband James) and former wife of the late John M. Cashman, Rae always pushed her children to be the best they could be. She was their biggest cheerleader and encouraged them to always dream big. She considered her children her greatest accomplishment.

Loving grandmother of Erica Shevlin (husband Matthew), Jaclyn Childs (husband Trevor), Ashly Cashman, Casey Cashman, Jay Michael Cashman, and Quinn Cashman. Cherished great-grandmother of Rhett, Cole, Hudson, and Tucker. GG’s Christmas gifts to her grandchildren was always cash because as she put it, money never went out of style.

The dear sister of Concetta Kelley (husband Gene), Michael Solimando (wife Robin), and sister-in law Marylou Freccero (husband Robert), Rae is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families, as well as Dick’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, August 21, from 3 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Monday, August 22, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rachael’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.