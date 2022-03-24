Rachel Cyr, 95, a longtime Quincy resident and a beloved “Nurse’s Nurse” for many years at the former Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing died peacefully at Hancock Park assisted living on March 21, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Raised in Van Buren, Maine where she was educated in Catholic schools and graduated from Madigan Memorial Hospital with a Professional Degree in Nursing.

The youngest of five children born to the late Leo N. and Laura (Martin) Poirier, Rachel was preceded in death by her husband Claude L. Cyr. She is survived by her two sons, James Cyr of Boston and Nicholas Cyr, and his wife Karen of Quincy. Cherished Grandmother to Erica Cyr, Nicholas Cyr Jr., Bryan Cyr, Ashley Cyr, and Michelle Cyr. Beloved great-grandmother of Noah, Brynn, Jaelyn, Kylie, Athea, Owen, and Mya. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family, and her large circle of Quincy Medical Center family.

Rachel moved to Quincy in September 1966 after accepting a position with then Quincy City Hospital as an operating room nurse; a position she later would recount as her favorite job in the hospital. She later went on to serve as a school nurse for Quincy City Hospital’s Nursing Program, continuing on for several years as a Nursing Supervisor after the nursing school closed, before retiring in January 1990.

She enjoyed cooking, knitting and reading. She is a devoted grandmother, the matriarch, and the anchor of her extended family. Rachel will be dearly missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 11:00 am—1:00 pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy. Private interment will take place at the MA National Cemetery at Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to Quincy College for the nursing program at: quincycollege.edu/support-qc/ or to Quincy College, 1250 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02169.