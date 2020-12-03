Rachel H. Lombardi, 74

Rachel H. (Henrikson) Lombardi, age 74, of Brockton, formerly of Abington, died peacefully, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Tufts Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Rachel was born, raised and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Brockton High School. She had lived in Brockton for twenty-two years, previously in Abington.

Rachel began her career as a secretary at the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C. in the 1960s. She went on to work at the Brockton VA Medical Center before leaving the workforce to raise her two sons. Following this, she returned to work, with the Town of Abington in the Assessor’s Office.

A woman of strong faith, she was a longtime, active member of Crossroads Worship Center in Weymouth. Most of all, Rachel was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She showed great strength in the face of her health struggles these past several years.

Beloved wife for forty-eight years of Paul J. Lombardi. Devoted mother of Paul A. Lombardi of Abington and the late Matthew J. Lombardi. She is also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside Services will be conducted at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy on Monday, December 7, at 10 a.m. Reverend Karen C. Rydwansky, Lead Pastor of Crossroads Worship Center, will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Those attending should gather at the Greenleaf Street entrance. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Rachel’s memory may be made to Crossroads Worship Center, 241 Broad Street, Weymouth, MA 02188.

