Racoon Continues To Recover After Being Set On Fire

By SCOTT JACKSON

The raccoon that Quincy police say was intentionally set on fire continues to recover at an area animal hospital.

The Cape Wildlife Center on Tuesday provided an update on the raccoon, which has been in its care since Dec. 31. The wildlife center said this past week has shown the raccoon to be a fighter.

“She has undergone two surgical procedures so far to remove damaged tissue and she will continue to need intensive wound care treatments every few days. She is receiving multiple medications to control her pain and secondary skin infections,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

“With severe trauma cases like this one it can be difficult to balance short-term quality of life with the predicted long-term outcomes. We never want any patient to suffer needlessly, and by the same token we want to give any animal with a reasonable chance at returning to a self-sufficient life in the wild the best possible care. Every day we reassess her behavior, how she reacts to stimuli, and how infringing it is to administer medications. We use these indicators to decide whether continued care is unfairly stressful.”

“She continues to surprise us each day with her resilience and bright attitude,” the organization added. “She has been making the most of her new habitat and has even been enjoying some light enrichment activities. We are confident that continuing with treatment is the right course at this time.”

The wildlife center said the raccoon got a “very special treat” during an examination on Tuesday morning – locally sourced chicken nuggets.

“To entice her to eat we added some locally sourced chicken nuggets to her diet. She loved them!” the organization said. “We were able to put the majority of her medications right in the nuggets which saves her (and us) the stress of delivering them manually. Safe to say we will be making more trips through the drive-through in coming days while she gets back in her feet.”

In a previous post on Jan. 3, the wildlife center said the raccoon had “miraculously” survived the incident and “suffered severe burns to [its] stomach, back and paws.” The organization added that, “Raccoons have more nerves running to their hands than almost any other animal on earth, so we know this has to be extremely painful.”

In a statement, Quincy police said they received a call on Dec. 30 reporting a person was attempting to light a raccoon on fire in the backyard of house on Royal Street in the Wollaston section of the city, the department said in a statement.

Officers arrived on scene and observed two neighbors arguing, police said; the officers also saw a live raccoon in a trap cage that appeared to have burn injuries.

The officers were able to obtain a video of the incident that allegedly shows Andrew Chieu, a 63-year-old Quincy resident, building a fire in a tin can and then placing the trap cage containing the raccoon on top of the tin can.

Chieu was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. He was arraigned Jan. 2 in Quincy District Court, police said.