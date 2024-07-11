Raise Repeal Petitions Fall Short

By SCOTT JACKSON

The group of Quincy residents seeking to repeal recently approved raises for the mayor and city councillors did get not gather enough signatures to put those pay increases on the ballot.

The group, A Just Quincy, had until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to gather approximately 8,000 signatures from Quincy residents. They fell short of that goal, collecting 6,030 signatures on the petition to repeal the mayor’s salary increase and 4,642 signatures to undo the pay raise for city councillors, the group said in a statement.

“Over the past 20 days, hundreds of volunteers approached thousands of residents, asking them to sign a petition to repeal salaries deemed inappropriate, and at worst, greedy with the city councillors, complicit lining their own pockets,” they said in their statement. “It was not the idea of a raise, but the amount of the raises and the refusal of the council to hold a public hearing was or even to adequately respond to citizen phone calls, emails, and letters.”

“The people signing the petitions came from all walks of life and live in neighborhoods across the city,” and included supports of Mayor Thomas Koch and supporters of former councillor Anne Mahoney, Koch’s opponent in the most recent election, the statement continued.

“We thank the incredible volunteers who worked tirelessly to obtain such a phenomenal number of signatures,” the group added. “We thank the citizens of Quincy for their attention and fierce determination to let the councilors and mayor know their desire to have these raises voluntarily reduced.”

In post on the group’s website, ajustquincy.com, Maggie McKee said it was disappointing that the group was unable get enough signatures but said the “experience collecting signatures left us all feeling overwhelmingly hopeful and invigorated.” That is because more than 100 people officially signed up to collect signatures, and many others downloaded the forms online, gathered signatures, and dropped them off. In addition, McKee said that many volunteers had never participated in civic actions like the petition drive before, but did so because they felt the raises were unfair. And, the effort brought people together and created new friendships.

“So, yes, I am disappointed that we didn’t hit our goal of getting 8,000 registered Quincy voters to sign our petitions in 20 days,” McKee said in her post. “But we knew from the start that reaching this goal would be a long shot. I consider the effort a monumental success because it has sparked so many conversations about how we want things to run here. And each of those thousands of signatures represents a conversation – a connection – with a neighbor that strengthens our community.”

She added that the group’s work “is not finished” and encouraged residents to “stay tuned for how you can help in our next as we fight to make the city more transparent and accountable to us, it’s residents” by joining the group’s mailing list.

“I have been so moved by my neighbors’ passion and commitment,” McKee said. “Together we will bring about the change that Quincy residents deserve!”

City councillors on June 17 gave final approval to Koch’s proposal to increase his salary from $150,900 to $285,000. They also voted to raises their own salaries from $29,800 each to $44,500, $3,000 less than what Koch had proposed. The raises are set to take effect on Jan. 1.

A Just Quincy was attempting to undo the raises using the process provided by Chapter 43, Section 42 of state law, which provides residents a pathway to repealing most measures approved by city councils and school committees.

Under that section of state law, the organizers of the petitions had to gather signatures from 12 percent of the city’s voters within 20 days of the ordinances being signed. Had they done so, the ordinances would have been suspended, and the City Council would have been required to meet to reconsider the ordinances. If the City Council did not rescind them, a referendum on each ordinance would have taken place either during the next municipal election – set for 2025 – or at a special election called by the City Council.

In a previous interview with The Sun, Koch defended the raise he would be receiving as well as the raise city councillors would be getting. Koch said it had been a decade since he and the councillors had received raises, and also pointed to the responsibilities he has as mayor of Quincy.

“I’ve always found it interesting when you look at chiefs of police and fire, superintendents, city managers, town managers, nobody blinks an eye about salaries but when it comes to the elected position, everybody gets all worked up about it. I’m not so sure why and I don’t know that the public understands the enormity of this position,” Koch said.

“It’s a chief executive role. People see me in the paper at events. That’s all well and good. Those are fun things. But there’s several thousand city employees, there’s budgets, there’s developments you’re putting together, there’s long-term five-year planning and ten-year planning. I’m the appointing authority, the firing authority. There’s a lot to the position. I don’t think people understand that. It’s a half a billion dollar operation.

“So, I’m grateful the council saw the wisdom in it – and they haven’t had an increase in ten years, so I thought it was appropriate that they also should have an increase.”