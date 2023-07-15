Rally Celebrates Free Jacks Major League Rugby Championship

Hundreds of fans turned out Saturday morning at a rally at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium saluting the Major League Rugby champion New England Free Jacks.

The Free Jacks, who play their home games at the Quincy stadium, won the MLR title July 8 with a thrilling 25-24 win over San Diego in suburban Chicago.

The team arrived at the “Fan Zone” located just inside the Veterans’ Memorial Stadium gate on Merrymount Parkway in a trolley that made its way from Quincy Center to the stadium located across from Central Middle School. Players held the coveted MLR championship trophy called The Shield as well as the silver cup trophy symbolizing their win in the Eastern Conference finals a week prior to their title win in Chicago.

Many fans lined Hancock Street and Merrymount Park taking photos of the trolley and cheering their rugby heroes before filing into the “Fan Zone” where several players and other Free Jacks reps addressed their fans. Also speaking was Mayor Thomas Koch who noted Quincy – long known as the City of Presidents – can now hail as “the City of Champions.”

Here are some photos from the rally. More coverage in the July 20th issue of The Quincy Sun. All photos by Robert Bosworth, publisher, The Quincy Sun.