Rally Tuesday Calling On Rep. Lynch To Help Stop Gaza Genocide

On Tuesday, January 30th at 1 p.m., constituents of Stephen Lynch’s congressional district will hold a rally outside his Quincy office (1245 Hancock St.) in response to the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) January 26th order on provisional measures for Gaza. They will be calling on Rep. Lynch to ensure that the U.S. implements the ICJ’s order.

On Jan. 18th, Lynch signed onto two letters that House members have written regarding Palestine. The first letter, which was led by Veronica Escobar (D-Tx), is an open letter to Biden calling for a permanent ceasefire and work towards a durable peace in Israel and Palestine. The second letter he signed on to, which was led by Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md), urges the Biden administration to clarify that it does not support forcing Palestinians out of Gaza, now or in the future.

A group of Lynch’s constituents have written a letter that expresses their appreciation to him for signing on to those letters, but they are asking him to go further and step up as a leader and work to draft legislation that meaningfully addresses the ICJ order. They write:

“The people of your District and throughout America are sickened at the horror of this hatred and violence. We don’t want to watch any more, knowing it’s our bombs, being fired from our planes, even if it is not by our soldiers. If you lead the way on this, you will be thanked, BY EVERYBODY, if not for succeeding, at least for trying.”

During the rally, organizers will host a short program that includes testimony from a Palestinian-American constituent of Rep. Lynch’s, the reading of the ICJ order, and specific requests constituents are making of Lynch in the context of the ICJ order.

This rally is being held in coordination with other rallies at congressional offices around the state and was organized by Massachusetts Peace Action, together with Jewish Voice for Peace Boston, the Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine, Community Church of Boston, Unitarian-Universalists for Justice in the Middle East (MA), Community Alliance for Peace and Justice, 1for3.org, Northshore for Palestine, and others. The message across the state is that in response to the ICJ ruling, all legislators need to be working to ending US complicity in genocide in Gaza by:

Calling for an immediate bilateral ceasefire

Cutting off all further shipments of weapons to Israel

Reinstating US funding for UNRWA