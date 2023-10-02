Ralph E. Ames Jr., 83

Ralph E. Ames Jr. of Quincy (Squantum) died suddenly on September 28th, 2023, he was 83 years old.

Ralph was born in Boston to Ralph Sr. And Emma Ames (Smith) on May 8th, 1940. Ralph was a proud Army Veteran and retired Quincy Police Detective. He was also a longtime member of the Quincy Elks and Nickerson Post.

Ralph loved his Squantum community where he lived most of his life.

Ralph leaves behind his beloved wife, Sheila Ames (Farren) of 61 years, his two sons, Ralph III and his wife, Pamela of Hingham, Trevor and his wife, Susanne of Quincy, and four grandchildren: Abigail and her husband, Felix; Bradford, Tyler, and Jacqueline. He is also survived by his sister, Judith Borgwardt of Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Oct. 6, Friday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. His funeral service will be celebrated on Oct. 7, Saturday at 10:30 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ralph may be made to New England Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.