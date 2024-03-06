Ralph E. Frazier, 84

Ralph Edward Frazier, of Kingston, formerly of Duxbury and Quincy, died peacefully at his home on Monday, March 4, 2024. He was 84.

Ralph was born in Quincy on May 25, 1939 and was the son of the late Ralph S. and Ellen E. (Kuja) Frazier. He was raised in North Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from North Quincy High School. Ralph continued his education at Boston University on a full scholarship to play football. He earned his undergraduate degree there, and later pursued his master’s degree in education administration and a certificate of advance graduate studies at Northeastern University.

Ralph’s career was in education as both an educator, coach, and athletic director. He loved his profession and all of the relationships he built throughout the years. He taught and coached in Miami, FL, Medway, North Quincy, Duxbury, MA and at Northeastern University. Ralph was the Athletic Director for the Silver Lake Regional School District in Kingston, MA from 1985-1999. He retired in 1999 after 38 years of service.

Ralph was a devoted husband, father, teacher, coach, and friend. He was a respected, structured, dedicated and a no-nonsense kind of man. Ralph valued his friendships and family more than anything and treasured the time he spent with them.

Ralph and his wife have had season tickets to the New England Patriots for the last 29 years, particularly enjoying the Brady years. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to Maine, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island camping in their pop-up camper. Among Ralph’s favorite vacations were their cruises to Alaska and the Baltics. Ralph loved spending his winters in Ft. Myers, Florida and he was the most happy when he was golfing with his Heritage Palms golf group. When Ralph returned from Florida each spring, he looked forward to working in golf maintenance at the Duxbury Yacht Club. One of Ralph’s most cherished activities was playing in the annual North Quincy High School Golf Tournament with his former football players and good friends.

Sports were always important to Ralph, and he loved coaching his students as well as his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed football, cycling, skiing, and golf. As a teacher at North Quincy High School, Ralph ran ski trips bringing his students to ski the Alps. He skied New England and Utah with family and friends. Ralph always kept busy, so as part of his retirement, he started cross-country cycling. He bicycled throughout Nova Scotia, from California to Florida, from Maine to Florida, and from Iowa to Louisiana.

Also in retirement, Ralph took several classes in oil and watercolor painting and pursued this passion. His paintings are proudly displayed in his Kingston and Ft. Myers homes. In the last several months, as family and friends came to visit him, Ralph insisted that they choose one of his paintings to take home and enjoy. Ralph took great pleasure in these visits and the opportunities to share his art.

Ralph was the beloved husband of Roberta A. Lesht Frazier of Kingston, with whom he shared 29 loving years. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sheila A. (O’Keefe) Frazier, who died in 1985. Ralph was the devoted father of Suzanne F. Levasseur and her husband Louis of Duxbury, Kathleen A. Hansen and her husband Kurt of Quincy, Glenn M. Frazier and his wife Allyson of Duxbury, and Julia L. Medina and her husband Roberto of Holbrook. He was the loving grandfather of Lauren and Sophia Levasseur, both of Duxbury, Cooper and Jesse Hansen, both of Quincy, Lucy, Hank, and Hazel Frazier, all of Duxbury, and Elias Medina of Holbrook. Ralph was the dear brother of William Frazier and his wife Leslie of North Andover, the late Helen Lynch and her surviving husband Charles of Stoughton. He was the dear brother-in-law of Steven Lesht and his late wife Barbara of Illinois, Maureen Sullivan and her late husband James of Plymouth, and the late Arthur Curran and his late wife Ethel. Ralph is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, March 10, 2024, 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Mayflower Cemetery, Duxbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Ralph’s name to the North Quincy Principal Scholarship Fund, C/O Mary Devlin, 316 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02171 or Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061, please specify the donation for hospice in the memo line.

