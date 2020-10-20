Ralph E. Richardson of Quincy, formerly of S. Boston, died peacefully at his home on October 16, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret J. (Neff) Richardson. Loving father of Ralph W. Richardson and his wife Stephanie of Quincy, Rachael Ferris and her husband Steven of Weymouth, and Renee Ceglie and her husband Michael of Braintree. Brother of Walter Richardson of Weymouth, Barbara Barton of Dorchester and the late Dorothea Richardson. Cherished grandfather of Thomas & Michael Richardson and John, Lyla & Samuel Ceglie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Ralph enjoyed traveling with his wife, Margaret, especially onboard various cruise vacations. He was also honored to visit many WWII European countries with his friends, including England, France and Belgium. Ralph could also be seen at many of his grandchildren’s school and sporting activities. He was most proud of the time spent with his family. Ralph was a retired Massachusetts State Trooper and a United States Marine Corps veteran. He will be remembered for his quiet, easy going nature along with his willingness to help anyone in need.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM on Monday. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ralph may be made to Law Enforcement Officers Relief Fund, 1549 Ringling Blvd, 6th Floor, Sarasota, FL 34236.