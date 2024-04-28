Ralph ‘Paul’ Ormon, Jr., 84

Ralph “Paul” Ormon, Jr., age 84, of Quincy, MA, died peacefully on April 22, 2024.

Paul to some and Ralph to others, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1957. He worked over 40 years in the elevator industry, as an elevator technician and then an adjuster for many years. He was a proud member of IUEC Local 4. He thoroughly enjoyed teaching his trade to all he worked with.

When not working on minor home improvement projects, Paul could be found reading and enjoying the view from his cottage in Eastham. A lifelong skier and traveler, he skied the slopes throughout the US and Europe [New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, France and Canada]. Paul also had a green thumb and loved eating fresh from the vine tomatoes, peppers, lettuce and supplying rhubarb for homemade strawberry-rhubarb pie. He had many lifelong friendships and was always ready with a kind word or funny phrase.

Paul is survived by his wife of 58 years Holly (Hennequin), and his children Douglas and wife Sally, Matthew, and Nicole and husband Neil Mooney, and his grandchildren Erika, Paul, Ryan and Niamh.

Paul is predeceased by his daughter Amy, his parents Ralph and Phyllis (Countway) Ormon, his brother Roger and wife Debbie, and his brother Jack.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy. Please see www.keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.