Ralph W. ‘Buddy’ Evans, Jr., 81

Ralph W. “Buddy” Evans, Jr., age 81, of Braintree, passed away, peacefully, Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in the comfort of his home, after a brief illness.

Beloved husband for forty-five years of Susan E. Himmelman.

Devoted son of the late Ralph W. and Mary F. (Riley) Evans.

Loving uncle of James L. Patterson and his wife Sandy of Southampton, and Laurie Ann Martin and her partner Michael McGill of Agawam.

Loving great uncle of Matthew Patterson and his wife Charlotte of Chelsea, and Brian Patterson of Easthampton.

He leaves behind many close friends made through his athletic connections and strong faith and devotion to the Catholic church.

Ralph enlisted in the United States Air Force immediately following high school and served as a physical conditions specialist to the 3320th Air Base Group in Amarillo, Texas. Following his honorable discharge as an Airman Second Class, he served in the United States Air Force Reserve for four years. Later in life, he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Civil Air Patrol.

Ralph’s love for athletics continued throughout his career. He worked at Boston University for seven years in all phases of the Athletic Department, four years for the New York Giants, and two years for the Boston Patriots.

Ralph returned to school where he received his Bachelor degree from Bridgewater State, of which he was most proud. He continued throughout his career to take certification courses and attended numerous sports conferences to enhance his education in the athletic training field.

Ralph went on to work for the Boston Athletic Club, Bentley College, until he landed at Wentworth Institute working as one of their athletic trainers until his retirement. Still today he continues to be fondly remembered by former student athletes he helped over the years.

He also worked for the Brockton Rox and covered staffing at the triage tent at the Boston Marathon for many years. In retirement, he had a part-time job at General Auto Supply delivering parts. He truly enjoyed working there and his co-workers.

Ralph was an expert in all phases of sports and also especially on the history of the former Braves Field. And of course, all things Doris Day, corresponding with her personally over the years.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, September 28, from 10 – 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, September 28, at 11:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Randolph.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph’s memory may be made to Glastonbury Abbey, Attn: Abbot Thomas, 16 Hull Street, Hingham, MA 02043 (www.glastonburyabbey.org) or Doris Day Animal Foundation, 8033 Sunset Boulevard, Suite 845, Los Angeles, CA 90046 (www.dorisdayanimalfoundation.org).

