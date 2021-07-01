Randall H. Hard

Randall H. “Randy” Hard of Weymouth, formerly of Braintree, died June 29, 2021.

Randy’s life revolved around his family but his other passion was his work. Randy took over the family business, Modern Art Sign Company, from his Dad in 1985. The business was founded in 1948 and has served thousands of customers on the South Shore.

He attended the Butera School of Art after high school and put his skills to work in the sign company.

Randy enjoyed attending car racing events with his brother and was the master tailgater, providing food and beverages in an elaborate display. He was also a serious movie buff with thousands of movies in his library. His pride of family, work ethic and business reputation were the hallmarks of his life. Randy will be remembered for his positive attitude, sense of humor, passion for work, and the quiet way he cared for others.

Beloved father of Brian and Jessica Hard of Weymouth. Loving brother of Dana Hard of Weymouth. Cherished son of the late Edwin Hard and Lorraine (Ingalls). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Family and friends are invited to meet at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:30 AM for a brief prayer before processing to Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Randall may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.