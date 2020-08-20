Rapid COVID-19 Testing Available To Schools

By SCOTT JACKSON

School districts throughout Massachusetts will have access to rapid mobile tests for COVID-19 this fall in the event clusters of cases arise among students or staff.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday said districts would have access to the tests on an as-needed basis.

“This program will be designed to quickly deliver testing resources for students and school personnel if there are multiple cases in a cohort that require larger-scale testing than a community can have access to currently,” Baker said.

“The testing program is not a replacement for necessary testing for students and staff who are symptomatic. As we’ve been saying for month, if you are feeling sick with COVID-19 symptoms, you should stay home, and you should certainly not go to school or go to work.”

Marylou Sudders, the state’s secretary of health and human services, said school districts would consult with local health officials to determine whether to request rapid testing. Sudders identified several situations where rapid tests could be sought, such as two or more individuals from the same classroom testing positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

“We see this as a response to school concern that they might have a cluster in development within a school, within a cohort in a classroom, among teachers or a couple of kids on the bus,” Sudders said. “We come to you in the event you that you believe you have a cluster.”

Tests would not be performed on students without parental consent, Sudders added.

The Department of Public Health and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are in the process of creating new guidelines for deploying the rapid tests in schools; those rules are expected in the coming weeks.

“Obviously for everyone that has a runny nose, we’re not going to come out,” Sudders said. “There has to be some parameters involved.”

Sudders said the program would use standard molecular (PCR) tests rather than other methods that can produce false negatives.

Baker also announced that the state’s Stop the Spread initiative – which currently includes free testing sites in 20 communities – would be extended through the end of the September. That program had been set to end in the middle of next month.

All Massachusetts residents, not just those who live in one of the Stop the Spread communities, are eligible for free COVID-19 tests at those locations.