Raymon Fredrick “Ray” Keefe, 89, of Quincy, MA, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 10, 1934, in Quincy, to the late Philip and Della Keefe. Ray was a warm, loving, hardworking man who placed his family above everything. He was the beloved and loving husband to Virginia Spadorcia Keefe for 65 years.

Ray was born and raised in the beautiful section of Quincy – Houghs Neck, alongside his late seven siblings: Dorothy (Dot) Guarnieri, Philip Keefe Jr., Katherine (Kay) Interland, Gerard (Jerry) Keefe, Audrey McInerney, Viriginia (Ginny) Keefe-McBride and George Keefe.

He attended Quincy High School, where he excelled in basketball and football. He was later inducted into the Football Hall of Fame. Ray proudly served his country in the US Army, stationed at West Point. After his military service, he returned home and married his high school love, Virginia Spadorcia. Together, they built their family home, where they lovingly raised their four children.

In his professional life, Ray had a successful career in the HVAC industry, where he spent many years at Local 17. Later, he opened his own HVAC company, generously encouraging and employed others in the trade.

Outside of work, Ray had a passion for digging clams down Edgewater Beach, tennis, golf and socializing with his many lifelong friends. He enjoyed fixing everything. He was always working on his home, using his skills to ensure everything was in perfect order.

Ray will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his beautiful wife Virginia, his daughters Lori Lucier and husband John, Lizabeth Tucker and husband Michael, Valerie Riley and husband Kevin, and son Gregory Keefe, all of Quincy. The proud Papa of Jared Tucker, Morgan Bourne, Rachel Lucier, Dominique Lucier, and John Riley, and lovingly the “Old-Papa” to his great-grandchildren Jackson and Alana Tucker.

Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.

Ray’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy. Please join us in honoring and celebrating the life of Raymon Keefe, a devoted family man, and a true friend.

In tribute to Ray’s honorable and faithful service to our country, U.S. Army Military honors will be held immediately following the Funeral Mass.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Ray’s name to: Parkinson’s Foundation https://www.parkinson.org or VA Boston Healthcare System https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/52253675.

See www.Keohane.com for directions or online condolences.