Raymond Clark, 90

Raymond Clark, age 90, of Braintree, formerly of Weymouth, died peacefully, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Raymond was born in Weymouth, to the late Raymond L. and Mary E. (Bourget) Clark. He was raised there and was a graduate of Weymouth High School, Class of 1949. He had lived in Braintree for forty years, previously in Quincy.

Raymond was proud to have served in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict.

He was a certified orthotist for sixty-five years. In 1979, he opened the Atlantic Prosthetic and Orthotic Company in Westport. He retired in 2004 after operating the business for twenty-five years.

He was a Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast. Raymond also enjoyed boating and was a former member of the Town River Yacht Club in Quincy for many years.

He was a longtime, active member of the Church of the Holy Nativity in Weymouth where he served as an usher, eucharistic minister, and former member of the vestry.

Beloved husband for fifty-five years of Phyllis J. (DiMattio) Clark. Devoted father of Mark L. Clark and his wife Lela of North Carolina, Joseph O. Cortese of Braintree and our beloved friend Deborah Sorrentino, and Michael Cortese and his wife Grace of East Sandwich. Loving grandfather of Amber and Amanda. Cherished great grandfather of Ayden and Kimber. Dear brother of Betteann Kelly of Norwell, and predeceased by his brothers Wayne C. Clark, Lee W. Clark, and Donald Clark. Raymond is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, graveside services at Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy will be conducted privately at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Raymond’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.