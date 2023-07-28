Raymond J. Byrne III, 50

Raymond John Byrne III of Randolph, Mass., a longtime member of Boston Plumbers & Gasfitters Union Local 12, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

He was 50 years old.

Raymond grew up in the Adams Shore neighborhood of Quincy, Mass. and was a 1991 graduate of Quincy Vocational-Technical High School.

He was an entertaining, unfiltered and larger-than-life personality, smarter and more thoughtful than he let on beneath his rough-and-tumble Boston-Irish plumber persona. He was a trivia master, food lover and aficionado of football at all levels.

He was also known as Raybo or, to his family and oldest friends, Ray-Ray.

Raymond is survived by his beautiful, devoted wife KellyAnn Manning of Randolph, and his dutiful, dedicated father Raymond J. of Quincy. He was preceded in death by his beloved and deeply missed mother Nancy Louise (Halloran) Byrne.

He is also survived by his proud brother Kerry J. Byrne of New York City, loving sister Leanne M. Byrne of Quincy, equally proud brother Andrew R. Byrne of Randolph, cherished niece and Goddaughter Alivia R. Byrne of North Attleboro, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends.

Ray was a prolific card writer – dutifully crafting handwritten cards sent by postal service instead of hastily typed messages zipped off via email. Friends and family could count on personal messages on birthdays and on his favorite holidays, often with faithful messages.

Raymond was proud of his profession and his family’s longtime affiliation with Local 12.

The Byrne boys, with nearly 100 consecutive years served, comprise one of the oldest families to represent Local 12 and the finest plumbers in the nation.

Grandfather Raymond joined Local 12 in 1926. Father Raymond is a retired member with 42 years in the local.

“He liked to tell people he was the third-best plumber in Boston,” said little brother Andrew, also an active member of Local 12, and currently ranked fourth in the latest Associated Press Boston plumbers’ poll.

Raybo loved food and travel. He often spent weekends exploring favorite new food finds or famous movie-location sites around New England.

Ray and his wife Kelly recently explored Cape Ann, enjoying fried clams at famed Woodman’s of Essex and lunch at the Bird’s Nest in Gloucester, renowned for its role in the book and movie “The Perfect Storm.

He was a member of the powerhouse 1990 Quincy High Presidents football team, who went 8-1-1 and capped the season with a victory over arch-rival North Quincy on Thanksgiving Day.

Raymond was intensely proud of his Boston roots, his unmistakable blue-collar Boston accent and the city’s major sports teams.

He was also a lifelong fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well as an enthusiastic fan of college football, eagerly following the best teams and biggest games around the nation. He traveled to college football games each autumn.

Ray had recently attained local renown as frequent sports-radio caller “Ray from Quincy” – waxing in his own entertaining, unfiltered style about sports and other topics.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, July 31, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 1, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Raymond’s memory may be made to South Shore Recovery Home, 10 Dysart Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.