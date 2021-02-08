Raymond Stockless, 85

Raymond Stockless of Quincy died peacefully Feb. 3 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was 85 years old.

Born Aug. 9, 1935, he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Stockless and brother of the late Donald Stockless. He graduated from Dorchester High School in 1953.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Judith, and his four sons, Joseph & Toby, Jim & Sheryl, Peter & Trish, David & Tricia, and 12 wonderful grandchildren.

Mr. Stockless served in the National Guard from 1958 to 1964. He was a proud member of Local 103 IBEW. He volunteered for the Friends of Wollaston Beach, the USS Salem and the Kennedy Institute. He attended the OLLI Program at UMass Boston for 20 years. He loved his family, music, theatre, literature, and learning.

Private funeral service at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His ashes will be scattered at Forest Hills Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation or a charity of your choice.

