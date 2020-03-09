Raymond W. Palumbo, 93

Raymond W. Palumbo, age 93, of West Dennis, formerly of Quincy and Braintree, died peacefully, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Raymond was born in Quincy, to the late Alphonse and Anna M. (O’Neil) Palumbo. He was a graduate of Quincy High School. He and his late wife, Elena, resided in Braintree and West Dennis. They also enjoyed spending time in Boca Raton, Fla. and traveling together.

Ray was a former co-owner of Hancock Tire & Appliance Company in Quincy and then later was the longtime owner of the former Academy Package Store in Braintree.

He was a proud World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Oklahoma City, CL-91, in the Pacific. He received the Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon with 2 Stars and the World War II Victory Medal.

Ray was an avid card and tennis player with friends and family. He was a diehard Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He also enjoyed working on and restoring his 1966 Mustang convertible. Most of all, he was dedicated to his family and relished spending time with them.

Beloved husband of the late Elena E. (Spriano) Palumbo. Devoted father of the late Raymond W. Palumbo, Jr. Devoted father of Marie E. Palumbo-Hayes and her husband Mark of Norwood. Loving grandfather of Carolyn Palumbo-Hayes. Dear brother of the late Joseph H. Palumbo. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 11 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 4 – 7 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Raymond’s memory may be made to Tufts-New England Medical Center Floating Hospital for Children, c/o Development Office, 750 Washington Street, Tufts NEMC # 231, Boston, MA 02111.

