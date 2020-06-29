Raymond W. Thorpe, 68

Raymond W. Thorpe, age 68, a lifelong resident of Squantum, died June 26.

Loving husband of 42 years of Patricia M. (Mullin) Thorpe. Cherished father of Caroline K. Thorpe. Son of the late Gordon Thorpe and Katherine (McPherson) Thorpe. Brother of Robert H. Thorpe of Kissimmee, Florida and the late Terrence V. Thorpe.

Mr. Thorpe graduated from North Quincy High School, Class of 1970, and attended Bentley College. He retired from New England Mutual Life Insurance Company/MetLife after 40 years.

Funeral services are private.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.