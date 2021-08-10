Readers Forum: Why I Support Liz Speakman

As a parent of rising 9th and 11th graders in the Quincy Public Schools (QPS), I’m thrilled to support Liz Speakman for Quincy School Committee.

I have known Liz for three years and believe she will contribute to our school district in important ways. For our family, it matters that Liz will work to ensure that the district has a plan to recruit and retain educators who are diverse and represent the children in QPS classrooms. It’s important for children to recognize themselves and their families in the teachers and paraprofessionals who lead our classrooms every day.

Liz understands and is committed to every child in QPS having a sense of belonging as they learn, develop, and grow. Without a sense of belonging, a child’s sense of value can be diminished. Liz will work hard to help promote a diverse hiring and retention through partnerships with local colleges and universities and by providing incentives to QPS graduates to pursue teaching careers within QPS.

Join me in voting for Liz Speakman for School Committee on September 14 and November 2.

Kate Campbell

Quincy