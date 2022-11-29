Red Kettles Out Across Massachusetts; The Salvation Army Issues Renewed Giving Tuesday Call For Donations, Volunteers

The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division Nov. 29 marked Giving Tuesday with a renewed call for donations to its annual Red Kettle Campaign and for more volunteers to help staff Red Kettles across the Commonwealth.

With the 132nd annual Red Kettle campaign underway, the longest-running philanthropic fundraiser of its kind, The Salvation Army is emphasizing its mission of serving those most vulnerable through this year’s “Love Beyond” theme. Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that 25 million people rely on year-round when they turn to the nation’s largest direct provider of social services for assistance.

Volunteers are needed in almost all regions of Massachusetts to support the Red Kettle campaign, which provides essential funding for almost every program and service The Salvation Army delivers. Red Kettle proceeds support The Salvation Army’s work with individuals, families, and households right in the communities where donations are collected.

“We need more support than ever to make this holiday season a memorable and joyous one for all. No matter how big or small every effort counts for us and the many people in need across Massachusetts,” said Major Scott A. Kelly, General Secretary, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division. “The volunteers who spend time staffing Red Kettles and spreading joy to hundreds of children during our Christmas Castle event are the backbone of this annual campaign.”

Donations to the signature Red Kettles allow The Salvation Army to provide life-changing social services and other programs for thousands of people in Massachusetts each year. Not only are these important programs offered during the holiday season, but offerings extend throughout an entire calendar year to meet the increasing needs of those battling food insecurity and those who are struggling to pay bills. Red Kettles can be found at close to 800 locations across Massachusetts in almost every zip code, including those positioned outside major retailers such as Walmart, Shaw’s, Price Chopper and Market Basket.

Josh Kraft, president of the Patriots Foundation and the Kraft Family Philanthropies, will be this year’s ‘Others Award’ honoree at The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division’s Annual Luncheon on December 6 at the Mandarin Oriental in Boston. In a Giving Tuesday appearance on the Boston 25 Morning News, Kraft said his family’s 29-year partnership with The Salvation Army is built on a shared commitment to providing “access to opportunity” for people of all types in all kinds of circumstances.

“I think I learned it from my parents – not telling us but showing us day to day about providing access to opportunity for anyone and everyone; no matter where they come from and what they look like,” Kraft said during the Tuesday morning broadcast. “The Salvation Army is there consistently with support, opportunity and most importantly love.”

As families and households face record high inflation and increasingly strong economic headwinds, The Salvation Army estimates it will need to raise more in 2022 to help struggling families this holiday season and beyond. The Red Kettle campaign’s fundraising goal in Massachusetts is $2.6 million.

“The number of Red Kettles and distribution days we must staff are a reminder of how great the need is for thousands of people struggling to afford housing, heat, electricity, groceries and other necessities,” said Major Everett Henry, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army in Massachusetts. “Volunteers are desperately needed in just about every region and community that we serve.”

Nationally, 82 cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army goes directly toward funding Salvation Army initiatives. And the money stays within the community in which it was given. To volunteer or donate, visit www.salvationarmyma.org or text LOVE Beyond to 41444.