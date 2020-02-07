Red Line Diversions Start Next Month

By SCOTT JACKSON

Diversions on the MBTA’s Red Line between Quincy Center and Braintree stations will start next month and continue through August.

State officials announced the upcoming service changes on Feb. 6. Each MBTA subway line will see partial closures this year as the transit agency looks to accelerate repairs to its infrastructure. The MBTA said this year’s closures will allow the work to be completed eight years sooner than originally planned.

“Our administration is dedicated to building a better MBTA for our riders that is safer and more reliable, and the 2020 Infrastructure Acceleration Plan will help to achieve this goal faster,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

“The MBTA started these projects in 2019 and will continue a vigorous schedule of construction and repairs aimed to build a system that will move more people from point to point in less time. The T has worked hard to minimize disruptions for riders for the 2020 projects by continuing to provide alternative transportation services and has also developed a new web map so riders can get the information easily during this process.”

Weeknight evening closures between Quincy Center and Braintree will begin in March and continue through August, according to MBTA spokeswoman Lisa Battison. Weekend closures between those same stations will take place in May. Shuttle buses will run between Quincy Center and Braintree stations, with an intermediate stop at Quincy Adams, during those times.

Regular train service will run on Monday, April 20, because of the Boston Marathon.

In addition, the Greenbush, Kingston/Plymouth and Middleborough Commuter Rail lines will terminate at Braintree, rather than South Station, during the first three weekends of May. Inbound riders can transfer to a shuttle at Braintree and then board the Red Line at Quincy Center. Outbound riders would do the opposite.

The T is also running weekend shuttle buses between Alewife and Harvard stations on the northern section of the Red Line most weekends through April 26. Regular train service will run the weekends of Feb. 15 and 16, March 14 and 15, and April 18 and 19.

Other upcoming service changes include the closure of the street-level portion of the Green Line’s C Branch during the month of July and the E Branch in August. There will be weekend diversions on the B Branch between Boston College and Babcock Street during three weekends in June and night and weekend diversions along the D Branch through the end of the year.

Shuttle buses will also run between North Station and Lechmere between May 2020 and April 2021 as the MBTA repairs the Lechmere Viaduct and prepares to open a new Lechmere station as part of the Green Line extension project.

On the Blue Line, there will be 19 weekend diversions between Bowdoin and Airport stations between May and November.

There will also be seven diversions along the Orange Line between Oak Grove and Sullivan Square from October to December.