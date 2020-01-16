Register Of Probate Patrick McDermott Candidate For Norfolk County Sheriff

Patrick McDermott officially launched his campaign for Norfolk County Sheriff Nov. 13 at the Quincy of Sons of Italy. McDermott, who has served as Norfolk County Register of Probate since 2003, was also presented with an endorsement from the County Corrections Officers Association (CCOA), the union representing the Non-Supervisory Corrections Officers at the county jail, that evening.

“I am running to be your Sheriff because I believe that public safety begins in the community, and that the Sheriff’s office can play a greater role in supporting local law enforcement efforts throughout Norfolk County,” said McDermott, a Quincy Democrat. “We need to better address the issues, like addiction, homelessness and education, to stop the cycle before people end up serving time in the county system. And if they are incarcerated, we must have the innovative treatment programs in place so that once they have served their time, they have the tools and resources to re-enter our communities and stay out of trouble,” said McDermott as he address his family and friends; adding, “For those who have committed a crime, it is important that the county jail run effectively, efficiently, allowing prisoners to serve their sentences while keeping the surrounding communities and the employees of the jail safe.”

McDermott added, “As an attorney and Norfolk County Register of Probate for the past 16 years, I believe I bring a unique combination of legal and public service experience, as well as a knowledge of Norfolk County. That experience will allow me to bring a level of expertise to effectively expand the role of the Sheriff’s office in order to institute better community prevention programs to keep people out of jail, reduce recidivism and ensure those who have been convicted serve their time.”

Just before making his official announcement, McDermott was presented with a letter of endorsement from the CCOA. In their letter, Gerald DeAngelis, the Chairman of CCOA/NEPBA 575 stated, “Your vision on security and public safety within the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office and the Correctional Facilities has given us great assurance in your ability to lead us forward. We believe your election to become the next Sheriff of Norfolk County will guide us in the right direction. We are confident that with your leadership and proven success; you have the ability and promise to succeed as our Sheriff.”

For more information, visit www.PatrickMcDermott.org