Registry Of Deeds Building Closed To The Public

The Norfolk County Registry of Deeds Building has been closed to the public, Register of Deeds William O’Donnell announced March 20th.

In a message emailed March 20, O’Donnell said:

“The various entities housed within the Registry of Deeds Building are operating with their own employees. The Registry of Deeds operations in-house continues. Documents are being recorded. We continue to strongly encourage that the electronic recording filing system available at the Norfolk Registry of Deeds be utilized by filers of real estate documents.

“Please note that documents that are going to be recorded as a ‘walk-in’ will be utilizing a drop off procedure. All of these procedures implemented by the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds are a result of dealing with the impacts of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The chief concern is the health, safety and welfare of our employees, their families and all those individuals and members of the public that intersect with the Registry of Deeds operations.

“This policy will continue so as to make sure documents get recorded, thus carrying out an integral role the Registry of Deeds has in the real estate economy.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience as we all work through these extraordinary times,” O’Donnell added.

