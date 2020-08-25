Reminder For MBTA Customers: Fall 2020 Service Changes Effective Sunday

The MBTA is reminding customers that service is being added on twenty-three bus routes effective this Sunday, Aug. 30, and that the T is expanding service on certain routes due to ridership demand, to avoid crowding on vehicles, and to allow for physical distancing in keeping with health and safety protocol guidance. Meanwhile, some bus routes with low ridership or routes with other service options nearby will have service frequency reduced or will continue to have service suspended.

Additionally, effective Tuesday, Sept. 1, CharlieTicket and cash fares will be lowered to CharlieCard prices.

For complete fall 2020 service information, customers continue to be encouraged to visit mbta.com/servicechanges.

The MBTA is altering some bus route schedules effective August 30. Twenty-three routes that were not operating during the initial phases of the pandemic will resume operations. Some bus routes that had been operating on a reduced Saturday schedule will begin operating weekday service or close to it with service on some routes increasing above pre-pandemic, regular weekday levels to accommodate observed high ridership. Some bus routes will have reduced frequency on weekdays, weekends, and/or during off-peak times, and some routes have been combined, extended, restructured, or will still have service suspended.

Ridership levels are also leading to some schedule changes on other MBTA modes of travel. Effective August 30, minor service adjustments will also be made on the Blue and Green Lines in response to both COVID-19 ridership and as part of the Lechmere Viaduct/Green Line Extension work, respectively. Service on other subway lines, Commuter Rail, ferry, and The RIDE will remain at their current levels through the fall.

The MBTA encourages essential travel only. Customers should make efforts to distance and face coverings are required within the MBTA system. The MBTA reminds the public that providing safe transit service during the pandemic is a shared responsibility among the MBTA, its customers, employers, and cities and towns. The MBTA urges employers to continue to allow telecommuting and to consider staggered work schedules to promote social distancing on public transit. The MBTA also encourages cities and towns to assist in this effort be expanding available space at busy bus stops and working with the T to implement dedicated bus lanes.

More About CharlieTicket and Cash Changes:

Effective September 1, CharlieTicket and cash fares will be lowered to CharlieCard levels with all fare payments the same, regardless of whether a customer is using a CharlieCard, CharlieTicket, or cash:

• $1.70 for local bus (a $0.30 reduction for those using CharlieTicket/cash),

• $4.25 for inner express bus (a $1 reduction for those using CharlieTicket/cash),

• $5.25 for outer express bus (a $1.75 reduction for those using CharlieTicket/cash), and,

• $2.40 for rapid transit (a $0.50 reduction for those using CharlieTicket/cash).

These fare tariff changes are part of the first phases of the MBTA’s Fare Transformation program, which aims to make paying for transit easier and more convenient.

Enhanced Decontamination, Cleaning, Disinfecting, Social Distancing, and More:

In addition to encouraging good hygiene practices and social distancing, the MBTA is continuing its enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Protocols include:

Stations and facilities: disinfecting touch points in high-traffic facilities twice a day; disinfecting touch points on surfaces such as handrails, fare gates, and fare vending machines in subway stations once every four hours; and hiring additional vendors for disinfecting using chemical fogging, electrostatic sprayers, and manual disinfecting wipes/solutions.

Bus and rail vehicles: decontaminating all vehicles nightly with disinfecting wipes; performing mid-day decontamination at layover locations daily by wiping down operator cabs and high-touch locations; wiping down cabs, fare boxes, and entrances for first/second shift bus pullbacks; performing electrostatic fogging for 100 percent decontamination every two weeks for all bus vehicles; isolating and electrostatic decontamination of any vehicle reported as operated by an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

Crowding threshold standards have been temporarily lowered for each bus and subway fleet to accommodate social distancing measures. Customers can find real-time crowding information for a number of bus routes with more information at mbta.com/crowding.

The MBTA continues to follow guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and face coverings are required within the MBTA system. The MBTA encouraging its riders and the public to:

Practice social distancing at all times when leaving the home for essential trips;

Stay home if sick and avoid close contact with others;

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least twenty seconds;

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizing gel with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth;

Clean areas that are frequently touched with sanitizing spray or wipes;

Cover coughs and sneezes, and use a tissue or the inner elbow, not hands.

For more information, visit mbta.com/ServiceChanges, mbta.com/coronavirus, mbta.com/RideSafer, mass.gov/COVID19, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.