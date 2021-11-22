Remo P. Mariano, 91, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully at the Carlyle House Nursing & Rehabilitation in Framingham, on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Born in Quincy on February 19, 1930, he was the son of the late Ettore and Anna (D’Entino) Mariano, both immigrants of Teramo, Italy.

Remo attended Quincy High School, Class of 1947. He served honorably in the United States Navy as a radar man aboard the USS Worcester (CL-144) during the Korean War. After the Korean conflict, he attended and graduated from Northeastern University in Boston, with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering. Later he returned to Northeastern University and earned his Master of Science in engineering.

He earned the title registered professional engineer in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, after completing the day long test administered by the Board of Registration of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors.

After leaving the General Dynamics Co. at the Fore River Shipyard in Quincy, he was employed for 19 years by the Stone & Webster Corp. as a pipe stress and supports engineer. He particularly enjoyed his work assignments at the Millstone 3 Nuclear Power Plant in Niantic, Conn., and the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant in Glen Rose, Texas. Prior to his retirement in 1994, he worked for Raytheon Engineers and Constructors as a pipe stress engineer in Cambridge, Mass., and Tampa, Fla. His assignments included providing pipe routing designs for oil refineries in Texas and Minnesota.

Remo and his wife Mary traveled to many major cities throughout the United States. Most memorable was Seattle, San Francisco, Fort Worth, Honolulu, San Antonio, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Remo and Mary enjoyed the visits to many U.S. National Parks. In particular, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Sequoia, Yosemite, the Hawaiian Volcanoes, Mount Rainer, Gettysburg, and Zion.

Remo was the beloved husband of the late Mary (Strungis) Mariano. Remo and Mary were married on July 20, 1958, at Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church in South Boston. Together they shared 60 loving years of marriage. Remo was the devoted father of Michael and his wife Ann of Franklin and Stephen and his wife Beverly of Westford. He was the loving grandfather of Alison, Matthew, Emily, Nicholas and his wife Christina, Taylor, and Lewis. Remo was the dear brother of Anthony and his late wife Gail of Norwood, the late Jeanette Rugg and her surviving husband Charles of Warwick, Rhode Island, Mary Disalvio and her late husband Richard of Quincy, the late Judith Baker and her surviving husband Roger of Framingham, the late Angelina Mariano, and the late Philip Mariano. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, November 29, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 1:45 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Remo’s name to Northeastern University, 360 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02115.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.