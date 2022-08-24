Rep. Lynch Announces Candidacy For Chair Of The Committee On Oversight And Reform

U.S. Representative Stephen F. Lynch, chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, has announced his candidacy to serve as chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform in the 118th Congress. In a letter to Congressional colleagues, Lynch wrote:

“In light of recent changes caused by the results of the Congressional primary in the 12th District of New York, I am writing to respectfully request your support for my candidacy to serve as the lead Democrat on the Committee on Oversight and Reform in the 118th Congress.

“Now in my 22nd year in Congress, I am the most senior member of the Oversight Committee seeking this position. During that time I have had the extraordinary privilege of pursuing key oversight investigations under the leadership of Democratic chairs – including Rep. Henry A. Waxman, the late Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney – who have all stood as steadfast, principled, and fearless champions for truth on behalf of our caucus and the American people. I am deeply committed to building upon this legacy and keeping faith with our shared mission to maintain transparency in government in service to our Nation.

“In the midst of the recent attacks on our democracy and against the Congress itself, the role of the Oversight Committee is more important than ever. I believe I am well prepared to serve at this pivotal moment in our history when it is clear that some Republican members have actively chosen to disregard the truth and their sworn oaths of office in favor of political gamesmanship, divisive rhetoric, and disinformation regarding the 2020 election, the January 6th insurrection, misconduct by former President Trump, and other issues of critical concern to the American people.

“In my experience, the Oversight Committee has been most effective when we allow individual members to showcase their diverse talents and areas of keen interest. That same Member collaboration reflects and advances the fundamental interests of the American people and entails robust, objective, and sustained fact-finding on their behalf. I would be deeply honored to serve our Caucus and lead the Committee in this mission.”

