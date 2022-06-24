Rep. Lynch Statement Following SC Decision Overturning Roe V. Wade

U.S. Representative Stephen F. Lynch released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade:

“In overruling Roe v. Wade and nearly five decades of carefully-deliberated precedent protecting the fundamental right to privacy of all Americans, this Supreme Court majority has unwisely resolved to place political ideology above its Constitutional role as the impartial arbiter of the law and a guardian of our Constitution.

“To the lasting detriment of the Court’s own legitimacy, this unwarranted and clearly political decision will invite—and even compel—additional government interference into private healthcare decisions and certainly threatens other core civil liberties derived from the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment.

“As a proud cosponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act, I will continue to strongly support efforts to codify Roe v. Wade into law and ensure that the Constitutional right to privacy is not subject to political whim.”