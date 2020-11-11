Rep. Lynch To Host Virtual Academy Day Via Zoom Nov. 15

Cong. Stephen F. Lynch (D-MA-08) will host a virtual information session for all high school students interested in applying to one of the United States service academies on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All students and their families are welcome to participate.

It will be held via Zoom Webinar which you can access by clicking here or copy and paste the following link: https://ushr.zoomgov.com/j/1600339316

It is advised to download the Zoom application on your computer or device in advance.

Representatives from each of the following academies will make brief presentations and be available for questions:

•United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD

•United States Military Academy at West Point, NY

•United States Coast Guard Academy at New London, CT

•United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY

•Massachusetts Maritime Academy at Buzzards Bay, MA

•United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs,CO

For those interested in attending, join the Zoom webinar through the link provided above. There might be a slight wait time for participants before the meeting goes live, and technical instructions on how to navigate the session will be given at the beginning of the event.

All participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentations.

For all other questions contact Cong. Lynch’s Boston office at 617-428-2000.