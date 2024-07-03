‘Repeal The Raises’ Rally At City Hall Sunday

Sick of the Quincy mayor and city councillors not listening to their constituents, outraged Quincy residents are standing at MBTA stations, grocery stores, and going door to door to collect 8,000 signatures by July 8 to repeal the 79% and 50% raises that the mayor and council recently gave themselves.

Petition drive organizers and supporters will hold a “Repeal the Raises” Rally at Quincy’s City Hall Plaza on Sunday, July 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be music, free refreshments, and “the chance for everyone to be heard, since the mayor and city councilors will not listen,” the group stated in a press release Wednesday.

The press release also stated:

“After Mayor Tom Koch proposed steep raises for himself and city councillors in May, residents organized to protest them by contacting city councillors, who would be voting on the increases, organizing standouts, contacting the media, and creating an online poll to gauge opposition to the pay boosts (which garnered more than 500 responses in a few days and hundreds of comments). Despite all this, on June 17 the city council voted in favor of the raises, without any public hearings.

“So residents, who organized under the name A Just Quincy, created official referendum petitions to repeal the two raise ordinances. Under state law, if 12% of registered voters sign the referendum petitions within 20 days, the ordinances will either be repealed or put to a public vote in a city or special election. That means about 8,000 registered Quincy voters must sign each of the two petitions (one to repeal the mayor’s salary and one the councilors’) by July 8.

“These raises exemplify flawed processes, unbridled spending, and a lack of transparency that are unfortunately all too common in Quincy,” says Kathy Thrun, one of the organizers behind A Just Quincy. She points out that the mayor’s raise was based on a report by consultants with ties to city officials. They used the salaries of hired city and town managers, which tend to be higher than elected mayors, to make its case for a salary of up to $370,000 for Quincy’s mayor – nearly what the US president makes.”

“The people participating in A Just Quincy believe that the mayor and council should have their salaries raised just as we feel everyone deserves for their salaries to rise over time,” says A Just Quincy organizer Joe Murphy. “But the drastic increases, justified by a financial analysis with a suspicious methodology and flawed conclusions, defy reason and common sense.”

The mayor’s $285,000, currently set to go into effect on January 1, 2025, would be higher than the salaries of the mayors of nine out of 10 of the biggest US cities:

Massachusetts cities and towns each have their own type of government. Quincy is one of 15 “plan A” cities – known as strong mayor-weak council governments. Their average population is 108,000 and their average mayoral salary is $140,000, which is in line with Quincy’s population of 102,000 and current mayoral salary of $159,000:

Residents organized protests at City Hall (the pictures below are from June 17), and many compared the mayor’s raise unfavorably with that of teachers. The mayor’s last raise, of 23%, went into effect in 2015. His new raise is equivalent to the mayor receiving a 6% increase every year since then. Meanwhile, teachers received between 0 and 3% every year during the same period.

Visit ajustquincy.com to learn more about the grass-roots effort to repeal the raises, or reach out to Kathy Thrun at (617) 872-4048.