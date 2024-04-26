Report Recommends Raise For Quincy’s Koch

By SCOTT JACKSON

A consultant’s report unveiled on Monday recommends increasing the salary for Quincy’s mayor from $150,943 to between $298,957 and $370,000.

Jack Dorminey and Eric Olson of the firm Dorminson Consulting presented their report to the City Council on Monday. Following the meeting, Chris Walker, the chief of staff to Mayor Thomas Koch, said the mayor would take the recommendations into consideration when drafting his budget proposal for fiscal year 2025, which starts July 1. Any raise would have to be phased in over two fiscal years because state law that prevents a salary increase from coming into effect before Jan. 1, 2025.

Koch traditionally unveils his budget for the upcoming fiscal year on the first Monday in May. The City Council is responsible for reviewing the budget and can cut makes to any line item but cannot increase line items.

Eric Mason, Quincy’s director of municipal finance, told city councillors the administration had previously retained another firm, Gallagher Human Resources & Compensation Consulting, to review the salaries of the city’s department heads and other non-union appointees. Gallagher’s report, which was presented to the council last spring, did not include recommendations relative to the mayor’s salary because not enough information was available, so Dorminson was hired to do so.

“One of the notes we got was that basically for elected officials, the mayor’s office, there simply just wasn’t enough data available to analyze it,” Mason said. “What we did is we consulted and brought on an independent firm that is very, very specialized.”

The city paid Dorminson $9,500 to perform the study.

Dorminson issued a 13-page report on the salary for the mayor. Councillors also received a 214-page report from the Department of Municipal Finance explaining the process that Dorminson used and also listing the salary of the chief administrative officers – city managers, town managers and town administrators – in 42 Massachusetts communities that have been filled in recent years.

Dorminey, a professor at West Virginia University, said the first step in the process was take a look at salaries in cities nationwide similar in size or socio-economic status as Quincy.

“We found that the data was thin, hard to find, hard to get a hold off, but there’s hope. We found our way,” he said.

After looking at that data, Dorminey said they reviewed academic literature relative to compensation. They next looked at possible ways to index the salary so it would change over time. They then used data from a 2018 salary survey by the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) to come up with the recommended salary range for Quincy’s mayor.

Olson, an associate professor at the University of Tulsa, said the data from the 2018 report found the median base salary for a chief administrative officer in communities with a population between 100,000 and 249,000 was $231,750. Adjusted for the consumer price index in the Boston area, that would equal to a salary $298,957 in 2024, the low end of the range recommended in the report.

Olson said he looked at the salaries in some of the communities near Tulsa as the report was being put together. The chief officer in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, a suburb of Tulsa with a population of 113,000, makes about $240,000, Olson said, adding that the cost of living in Oklahoma is less than Massachusetts.

The Dorminson report states that the salary range of $298,957 to $370,000 is reasonable based on comparisons with other communities in the state with populations similar to Quincy; the 2020 federal census put Quincy’s population at 101,636 residents. The report states the city manager in Cambridge (population 118,000) has a salary of $330,000 while the city manager in Lowell (population 113,000) has a salary of $235,000.

The report also recommends the salary be indexed to inflation and that a committee be established to periodically review the mayor’s salary. Koch’s salary last increased in 2015 and Dorminey said going nine years between raises was not advisable. He said the position needs a competitive salary or else the pool of candidates for the job may become insufficient.

“If there is a non-competitive compensation that problem wouldn’t last but so long before you would start to see it manifest in the outcomes for the city,” Dorminey said.

“Quincy has been on a pretty good run. We don’t live here, but we are economists and financial economists at heart. We know what we’re looking at. You’re on a good run and I think in order to maintain that run you’re going to have to invest in many different things.”

Following the presentation, Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy said the review of the mayor’s salary was long overdue.

“That salary that the mayor has is way overdue to be looked at. I think we all know that. I’m looking at some of the towns here that have 6,000 or 7,000 people, town managers making that number he’s making here in Quincy with 100,000-plus,” he said. “It is long overdue to take a look at it and I think the approach to the analysis is a good thing for us to absorb.”

The salaries for the chief administrative officers included in the report put together by the Municipal Finance Department range from $98,100 in Southampton, a town of 6,187 residents, to $293,398 in Plymouth, a town of 62,131 residents.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has a salary of $208,000. Gov. Maura Healey in 2023 had a salary of $222,185 plus a housing allowance of $65,000 for a total compensation of $287,185.