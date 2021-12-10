Residents Invited To Virtual Public Engagement Opportunities On Housing Production

The City of Quincy, through an advisory committee, and in partnership with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), has begun the process of developing a new five-year Housing Production Plan (HPP).

HPPs are plans that help municipalities better understand local housing need and demand; development constraints and opportunities; and their vision for future development with a focus on affordable housing.

The first opportunities for public engagement include an online open house activity, which is open between now and January 3, and a webinar scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

The online open house is located at: mapc.ma/housing-quincy-open-house-1. ; On average, it takes between 30 to 60 minutes to complete the activity, which includes slides with charts, graphs, and multiple choice questions. Additionally, the first public webinar for this plan will be held on December 16 at mapc.ma/housing-quincy-webinar-1. ; The webinar will preview the existing conditions data and activities covered in the online open house, but it will also be an opportunity to meet the project team and directly ask questions about the plan’s development. Both the online open house and the webinar will provide residents with a chance to learn about existing housing conditions; weigh in on priorities for the plan; and share their vision for future housing development in Quincy. For more information, individuals may contact Emma Battaglia, Senior Housing & Land Use Planner at MAPC (ebattaglia@mapc.org) or Sherry Zou, Housing Programs Manager at the City of Quincy (szou@quincyma.gov).