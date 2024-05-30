Residents Rally Against Proposed Mayoral Raise

By SCOTT JACKSON

Two dozen Quincy residents gathered outside City Hall on Wednesday to speak out against Mayor Thomas Koch’s proposal to increase his salary to $285,000.

Koch on May 20 introduced an ordinance to increase his salary from $150,943 to $285,000 and a second ordinance that would raise the salary of all nine city councillors from about $29,800 each to $47,500. If approved, those raises would take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

Among those who spoke on Wednesday was Kathy Thrun, who said she did not know whether she could afford to live in Quincy anymore. Thrun said two reports relative to the mayor’s salary – one by Dorminson Consulting and the other by city’s Department of Municipal Finance – were “interesting” because they cited salaries for city and town managers and administrators, not what other mayors are paid.

“That report was really interesting because, you know, they used a database that didn’t have any mayors in it. They had salaries for a whole bunch of people who were not mayors. Not only that, they didn’t have anyone in there that had similar types of government,” Thrun said.

“I don’t know. I find it a little bit depressing.”

Thrun said she and others have written letters to the mayor and city councillors but have gotten no response.

“A number of us have written letters. We’ve written letters to our city councillor and to our mayor. Do you know what our answer has been? Silence. It goes into a big black hole,” Thrun said.

“I have never heard of anybody in the public sector getting a 79 percent salary increase,” she added. “In fact, I’ve never heard of anybody in the private sector getting a 79 percent increase.”

Virginia Ryan, who also spoke at the rally, said all she has seen since Koch was elected mayor is “spending, spending, spending.” Residents, she added, “are tired of not having their voices heard.”

“We want our voices heard,” Ryan said. “Please, send in letters, send in emails to the mayor and to the City Council and tell them to do their job. That’s all they have to do is do their job.”

Maggie McKee said she is not opposed to pay raises for elected officials, and she believes all employees should get cost of living adjustment on a regular basis. She said, however, that Koch’s proposed raise is “far outside of state and national norms.” The proposed salary of $285,000 is higher than the salaries paid to the mayors of nine of ten of the most populous cities in the country, McKee added, and is more than what Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and the Bay State’s two US senators receive for their salaries.

“For Quincy’s mayor to potentially make more than all of those positions seems unfair, even egregious,” McKee said.

Several speakers at Wednesday’s rally said Quincy’s city charter was being ignored. Section 17A of the city charter states “No increase or reduction in the salaries of mayor or city councillors shall take effect during the term in which such increase or reduction is voted” and “No ordinance providing for such increase or decrease in the salaries of the mayor or the members of the city council shall take effect unless it is approved by a majority of the registered voters of the city voting thereon at the next regular municipal election.”

City Solicitor James Timmins on Wednesday said that Section 17A of the charter “was long ago superseded by special legislation enacted in the 1950s.”

That legislation – General Laws Chapter 39, Section 6A – states that “Notwithstanding the provisions of any city charter to the contrary, the mayor and the members of the city council, or other legislative body of a city, shall receive for their services such salary as the city council or other legislative body of a city shall by ordinance determine.” It further states, “No increase or reduction in such salaries shall take effect during the year in which such increase or reduction is voted.”

“I drafted the ordinance now before the City Council with an eye toward compliance with Section 6A, as that is the controlling law in relation to mayoral and city council pay raises,” Timmins said in an email.

The City Council is slated to review the budget for both the mayor’s office and its own budget when it convenes on Monday for its third of three scheduled budget hearings.

Raises for the mayor and city council were last approved in the spring of 2014, and took effect on Jan. 1, 2015.