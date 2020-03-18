Resources For The Business Community: COVID-19

The City of Quincy announces the following resources for the business community impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak:

1. MEMA’s Emergency Operations Center’s Private Sector Hotline – The Hotline will be staffed Monday – Friday from 8am to 4pm. The hotline is 508-820-2094.

$10 million Small Business Recovery Loan Fund, administered by Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC), to provide emergency capital up to $75,000 to Massachusetts-based businesses impacted by COVID-19 with under 50 full- and part-time employees, including nonprofits.

This fund is being offered with no payments due for the first 6 months, then 30-months of principal and interest payments and no prepayment penalties (annual interest rate of 3.0%).

Click here for MCC Loan Fund

EIDL offers Massachusetts businesses who are experiencing hardships resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak access up to $2M in emergency loan capital with rates capped at 3.75%.

Businesses can learn more about the SBA’s response to COVID-19 here:

Click here for SBA application.

4. The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development offers resources for businesses related to employee benefits and will post additional guidance as it becomes available.

Programs include:

Updated information regarding unemployment resources can be found here.

The WorkShare Program, a tool to help employers avoid layoffs during a downturn – read more about the WorkShare Program here.

The Rapid Response Program, which works closely with companies to avert layoffs and keep a skilled workforce engaged in the existing regional economy or industry; read more about how the Rapid Response Team can help businesses here.

Additional Important Information:

Governor Baker’s Emergency Order (3/15) limiting gatherings to 25 individuals and prohibiting on-premises consumption of food or drink at bars and restaurants, beginning on March 17 and effective until April 6.