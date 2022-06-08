Restaurant To Replace Quincy Center Bar

By SCOTT JACKSON

A local restaurateur plans to convert a long-time Quincy Center barroom into a new restaurant specializing in pub fare.

The Board of License Commissioners on Tuesday approved the transfer of the all-alcohol license held by Tully’s Café to the new restaurant, Kilroy’s on the Square, which will move into the former home of Tully’s at 24 Cottage Ave.

Kerri Delaney, who runs the nearby restaurant 16C, will be the manager of the new restaurant. She is in the process of renovating the space at 24 Cottage Ave to add a kitchen.

“We are pretty much doing the whole thing over because we’re going to put a very small kitchen in with a very limited menu – more pub food as opposed to 16C, which is more entrees,” she said.

The new restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, she added, and will stay open until 1 a.m. seven days a week.

There is no opening date yet for Kilroy’s on the Square with the renovations still ongoing, Delaney said.

The board members approved the transfer of the liquor license in a unanimous vote.

“If it is half as good as 16C, it will be a success,” said Police Chief Paul Keenan. “You run an excellent business.”

“Good luck,” added City Clerk Nicole Crispo, the board’s chairperson. “I’m sure it will be wonderful.”

In other business on Tuesday, the board:

Granted a special-use permit and one-day beer and wine license to the Thomas Crane Public Library for its After Hours at the Crane: The Jazz Age event scheduled for June 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Approved the transfer of the all-alcohol license held by Presidential Pub, 29 Temple St., to a new ownership group led by manager Harvey Guilbault. Guilbault said he’s not planning to make any changes to the barroom, other than cleaning it up a bit.

Approved the transfer of the retail beer and wine license presently held by Quincy Market, 33 Washington St., to a new ownership group led by manager Hugh MacDonnell. The store could open in mid-July. A Marylou’s Coffee store will operate at that location as well.

Approved the transfer of the retail all-alcohol license held by 2030 Ocean St. LLC to Bhudevi Inc. d/b/a Wine & Market. The license is for a planned store at 67 Billings Rd. The board had granted the license to the former license holder in January for the same location.

Granted one-day liquor licenses to Heritage Sports Ventures for New England Free Jacks playoff games at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium on June 19, 25 and 26.