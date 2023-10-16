Rev. Daniel M. Graham, 79

Rev. Daniel M. Graham, age 79, of Quincy, passed away, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 after a long illness.

Father Graham was born in Cambridge. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of Saint Mary’s High School, Class of 1962. He entered the seminary in 1962 and was ordained a priest in 1970.

Father Graham later earned a Master’s degree in Religious Education from Boston College.

During his career, he served in several parishes including many years in Quincy.

Beloved son of the late Maurice J. and Mary C. (McEachern) Graham.

He was the brother of the late Margaret L. Bradlee and is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

Funeral arrangements were private.

For those who wish, donations in Rev. Graham’s memory may be made to Father Bill’s and Mainspring, 430 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com.