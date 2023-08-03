Rev. James J. McCarthy, 84

Reverend James J. McCarthy, age 84, of the Regina Cleri Residence in Boston, died peacefully, Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, in the comfort of loving friends.

Born and raised in Lawrence, he was a graduate of St. Patrick Grammar School and St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers. He was ordained a priest on February 6, 1964 by the late Richard Cardinal Cushing and celebrated his first Mass at Saint Patrick Church in Lawrence.

Father McCarthy was a priest in the Archdiocese of Boston for fifty-nine years. He was first assigned to St. James the Great Church in Wellesley and St. Joseph Church in Quincy from 1964-1971. He then served as chaplain and athletic director at Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree for seven years. Father McCarthy also served as chaplain at Children’s Hospital in Boston and St. Coletta School in Hanover, and worked in administration for the Archdiocese of Boston for several years. On October 4, 1999, he was appointed Pastor of Saint Thomas More Parish in Braintree, where he served until his retirement from active ministry in June of 2014.

Father McCarthy was a dedicated volunteer at Camp Fatima in New Hampshire for many years.

Father Mac was a true shepherd of the Lord who cared for the Lord’s people with humbleness and gentleness.

Beloved son of the late James J. and Hannah (Coffey) McCarthy.

Devoted brother of Gerald F. McCarthy and his wife Carolann of North Andover, and the late Mary S. “Sheila” McCarthy.

Loving uncle of Gerald F. McCarthy, Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Hudson, N.H., Stacey Cassin and her husband Timothy of Derry, N.H., and great uncle of Ryan and Daniel Cassin.

A Concelebrated Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth, on Saturday, August 5, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Father McCarthy will lie in repose in the church prior to the Funeral Mass from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, North Andover, will take place privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Father McCarthy’s memory may be made to the Regina Cleri Residence, 60 William Cardinal O’Connell Way, Boston, MA 02114.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.