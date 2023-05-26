Rhea McGonagle (Concheri) of Braintree, formerly of Quincy. Rhea was born in Quincy City Hospital. She was a graduate of Quincy High School and attended Bentley College. She was an accountant for many years.

Cherished mother of William Synan and his wife Susan of Plymouth and Michael Synan of Braintree. Loving sister of Judith Hallisey of Weymouth and the late Marion Denien. Grandmother of Michelle, Jeffrey and Madison. Cherished brother/Cousin of Joseph Praderio and his wife Rosemarie.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, West Quincy. Visiting hours for Rhea Wednesday 4-6 p.m. in the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. For online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com