Ricard N. Gonzales, 87

Ricardo N. Gonzales, age 87, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Ricardo was born in San Pablo City, Philippines. He was raised and educated there, and earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of the Philippines. He immigrated to the United States in his fifties, settling in Quincy.

He worked in the restaurant industry for many years but was formerly employed as an officer with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in the Philippines.

Beloved husband for fifty-eight years of Josefina (Camelo) Gonzales.

Devoted father of Raquel Isip and her husband Oscar of Quincy, Marilou Gonzales of the Philippines, Vilma Landasan and her husband Lemuel, Lovella G. Ternate and her husband Nelson, all of Quincy, and the late Marites C. Gonzales.

Loving grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of two.

Ricardo is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, memorial services will take place privately.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.