Richard A. Cairns, 65

Richard A. Cairns, age 65, of Carver, died peacefully, Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Richard was born in Chelsea, to the late John L. and Marjorie J. (Decelle) Cairns. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School. Richard lived in Carver, previously in Boston, but most of his life in Quincy.

He had many jobs throughout his life. Richard worked as a cook at the former Morey Pearl’s Restaurant in Quincy and as a candy handler at the former Howard Johnson’s candy factory in Wollaston, and later as a landscaper.

Richard is survived by his sister, Juliann Cairns Pywell, her husband Jeffrey Pywell and their son, John M. Pywell of Newbury Park, Calif. He was predeceased by his sister, Catherine M. Panarello, and brother, John L. Cairns, Jr. Richard is also survived by many cousins.

For those who wish, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

