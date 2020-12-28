Richard A. Carnali, 91

Richard A. Carnali, age 91, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Monday, December 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard “Red” was born in Quincy, to the late Cataldo and Teresa (Coletta) Carnali. He was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School. He took pride in his city and was well-known around town. It was a rare occurrence for him to leave his house and not hear someone call out “Hey, Red, how are you doing?”

Richard was a devoted husband to his wife of sixty-four years, Barbara A. (Chiavaroli) Carnali. He leaves his three children: Debbie A. Bradford and her husband Daniel of Hanover, Richard A. Carnali, Jr. and his wife Cyndi of Weymouth, and Donna M. Carnali and her husband Kirk Grow; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. One of three siblings, he was predeceased by his brothers, Dante Carnali and Robert Carnali.

He was proud to have served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean war. After his service in the Marines, he worked at the former Fore River Shipyard for both General Dynamics and the Bethlehem Steel Company as a graduate apprentice pipefitter and then as a foreman. He took advantage of an opportunity to move on and was later employed by the City of Quincy’s Highway Department as a working foreman welder. He retired in 1995 after twenty-four years of service.

Camaraderie and commitment were important to him and he was a member of the Cyril P. Morrisette American Legion Post #294 for the past sixty-eight years. He was also a member of the Torre dei Passeri Social Club for many years where he had many friends.

Richard enjoyed life and being with his friends and family. He looked forward to playing golf in his men’s league and was a fantastic cribbage player. He also enjoyed listening to and singing along to some of his favorite country music songs. He always had a smile and a laugh ready for his friends and family. He loved a good joke and always had an endless supply of puns that would get the grandkids to chuckle every time. He adored his wife’s cooking (as he should have) and mastered cooking his signature apple crumb pie that was a staple at family events. He loved watching college football and became a fan of each of the college teams that his grandchildren attended, wearing the school sweatshirt proudly on game days. He made it a tradition to supply his great grandchildren with a new $2 bill each time he saw them. His greatest joy was his family and he will be deeply missed by them and his many friends.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, private graveside services, with military honors, were conducted at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.

The Carnali family wishes to thank the nurses from Old Colony Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.