Richard A. Giles, 87

Richard A. Giles, age 87, a longtime resident of Weymouth, died peacefully, Friday, August 6, 2021 at Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham.

Richard was born in Quincy, to the late Henry J. and Jessie Mary (MacIsaac) Giles. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of Quincy High School. He had lived in Weymouth for over fifty years.

Dick served in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict aboard the USS Cambria (APA-36). He was proud of his service and the Navy.

He was employed as an iron worker and was a member of Local 501 for forty years. He had been retired for many years.

Dick was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed collecting coins and stopwatches. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed the music of Johnny Cash.

Beloved husband of the late Judith A. (Freeth) Giles. Devoted father of Colleen A. LaRosa and her husband Anthony of Pembroke, Richard A. Giles, Jr. and his wife Linda of Sterling, Mich., and Michael E. Giles of Weymouth. Loving grandfather of Christopher LaRosa and his wife Jennifer, Lauren Candler and her husband Adam, and great grandfather of five.

Dick was the last of five siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Interment, with military honors, will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, on Tuesday, August 31, at 11:15 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

For those who wish, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.