Richard A. Houle, 84

Richard A. Houle, age 84, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the VA Healthcare facility in Brockton.

Richard was born in Haverhill to the late Dennis J. and Aldra (Belanger) Houle. He had lived in Quincy for over thirty years.

He proudly served during the Vietnam era in the U.S. Navy for twelve years. He later worked as an electrician in the telecommunications industry in Scotland and England.

Richard is survived by his loving niece and caretaker, Karen M. Eames of Quincy and the entire Eames family. He is also survived by several siblings and their families.

At Richard’s request, private services with military honors were conducted at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

