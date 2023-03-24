Richard A. Lallis, 78

Richard A. Lallis, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on his 78th birthday, March 11, 2023. He was born in Brockton, MA on March 11, 1945, to parents, Anthony and Stacia Lallis, who had emigrated from Lithuania. Richard grew up in Dorchester and spent his childhood helping on his aunt and uncle’s farm in Easton. He later raised his children in Quincy with his wife Kathy, where he resided until his passing.

Richard is survived by his children, Richard Lallis Jr., Anthony Lallis, and Kristine Lallis, as well as his grandchildren, Kristy McNamara, Kerryann McNamara, Tyler Lallis, Richard Lallis III, and Madilyn Lallis, and his great-grandchild, Daniel Deal. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Kathleen Lallis, of Quincy.

Richard cherished spending time with his loved ones. He loved dancing and listening to music and was often seen on the dance floor at family gatherings. Richard also loved watching his family enjoy themselves on vacation. New Hampshire held a special place in his heart, and he loved spending time with his family up in the mountains and on the lake.

Richard was a kind and generous soul who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His family takes solace in knowing that he lived a full and happy life and that his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. Private services will be held for Richard.